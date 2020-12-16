COVID-19: Delhi records 1547 fresh cases, 32 deaths; positivity rate 1.96 pc

Delhi recorded 1,547 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96 percent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,147 with 32 new fatalities while the active case tally dropped to 13,261 from 14,480 the previous day, they said.

This is the second consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below two percent. The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 percent on December 12. It rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 percent on December 14. These 1,547 fresh cases came out of 79,042 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,885 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,11,994..