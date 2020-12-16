Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi records 1547 fresh cases, 32 deaths; positivity rate 1.96 pc

Delhi recorded 1,547 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96 percent, authorities said. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 percent on December 12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:41 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 1547 fresh cases, 32 deaths; positivity rate 1.96 pc

Delhi recorded 1,547 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96 percent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,147 with 32 new fatalities while the active case tally dropped to 13,261 from 14,480 the previous day, they said.

This is the second consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below two percent. The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 percent on December 12. It rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 percent on December 14. These 1,547 fresh cases came out of 79,042 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,885 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,11,994..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha road rage case: Ex-MLA gets police custody till Dec 18

A court in Pune city of Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav, who was arrested in a road rage case, to police custody till Friday. Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked on the charge of attempt to murde...

Egyptian potters using Nile mud seek to protect their craft

For generations, potters in the village of El Nazla have taken mud carried by the River Nile to craft their wares by hand, using techniques they say date back to Ancient Egypt. But they say they are now struggling to preserve their craft ag...

ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness

A dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness SSA activities in the country, aimed at monitoring, tracking and protecting Indias space assets, has been set up here,the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday. ISRO ...

Cop on duty injured in sword attack by unidentified person in Karnataka

A head constable was attacked with a sword by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said. Ganesh Kamath, who was on duty near New Chithra junction, received injuries on his hand and was immediately taken to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020