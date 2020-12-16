Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case - statement

Pompeo tests negative for COVID-19, will quarantine after close contact with positive case - statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:35 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has tested negative for COVID-19, but will quarantine after coming in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
A State Department spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that Pompeo is being closely monitored by the department's medical team, and declined to identify the individual who tested positive, citing privacy reasons.
