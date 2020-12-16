6,185 new cases reported, 5,728 recover; active cases 58,184

Left Menu
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 PTI Kerala reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in recent days with 6,185 people testing positive for the infection. A total of 71,18,200 samples have so far been sent for testing.Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases 959, followed by Kozhikode 642, Thrissur 585 and Kottayam 568.

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI): Kerala reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in recent days with 6,185 people testing positive for the infection. They included 5,295 people getting infected through contact, Health MinisterK K Shailaja said.

As many as 5,728 people recuperated, taking the total recoveries so far to 6,22,394. The total caseload mounted to 6,83,440 while 58,184 patients are still under treatment, the Minister said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 54 are healthcare workers, 66 had travelled to the state from outside. Meanwhile, 27 deaths in the last few days were confirmed on Wednesday as being caused by the virus, taking the death toll to 2,707.

As many as61,882 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.99 per cent. A total of 71,18,200 samples have so far been sent for testing.

Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases 959, followed by Kozhikode 642, Thrissur 585 and Kottayam 568. At least2,99,057 people are under isolation in various districts,2,85,919 under home or institutional quarantine and 13,138 in hospitals.

