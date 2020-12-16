Maharashtra reports 4,304 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths

Left Menu
Maharashtras COVID-19 tally rose to 18,80,893 on Wednesday with the addition of 4,304 fresh cases, said a state health department official. The state also reported 95 more deaths, taking the fatality count to 48,434, he said.The state reported a drop in number of positive patients by 10,218 compared to Tuesday with the authorities attributing it to reconciliation of figures in database where some names were repeated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,80,893 on Wednesday with the addition of 4,304 fresh cases, said a state health department official. The state also reported 95 more deaths, taking the fatality count to 48,434, he said.

The state reported a drop in number of positive patients by 10,218 compared to Tuesday with the authorities attributing it to reconciliation of figures in database where some names were repeated. The reconciliation procedure has been completed of the data compiled till November 12.

The remaining data is going through a similar procedure and there may be further correction in the figures, said the official from the health department. It has also resulted in reducing the discharged patients' figure by 791, he added.

A total of 4,678 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 17,69,897, the official said. With this, the number of active cases stood at 61,454, he said.

Mumbai city reported 795 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,84,404, while its death toll rose to 11,003 as 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,18,71,449 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,80,893, new cases: 4,304, deaths: 48,434, discharged: 17,69,897, active cases: 61,454, people tested so far: 1,18,71,449..

