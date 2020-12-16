Left Menu
169 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, two die

As many as 13,067 people were currently quarantined in Surat city, while in rural parts, 1,378 people are quarantined, officials said.Athwa locality in Surat city has reported the highest number of 6,691 cases so far, with 29 of them on Wednesday, followed by Katargam with 5,724 cases, the SMC said in its release.

Surat reported 169 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Wednesday, the state health department said. With this, the total of positive cases in the district rose to 46,859 and the death toll to 1,110, it said.

As many as 185 patients were discharged, the department said in its release. A total of 143 new cases were reported in Surat city, where 148 patients were also discharged. In rural Surat, 26 new cases and 37 recoveries were reported, it said.

The recovery rate of Surat city stands at 95.22 per cent with a total 33,346 patients gettingdischarged so far, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said. As many as 13,067 people were currently quarantined in Surat city, while in rural parts, 1,378 people are quarantined, officials said.

Athwa locality in Surat city has reported the highest number of 6,691 cases so far, with 29 of them on Wednesday, followed by Katargam with 5,724 cases, the SMC said in its release. In rural Surat, Kamrej has recorded 2,423 cases so far, the highest among nine talukas, followed by Choryasi with 2,330 cases.

With 81 COVID-19 cases, the number is the lowest in Umarpada taluka, said the officials..

