COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 1,661 new cases, 10 deaths

With 1,661 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 2,61,901 and the toll to 3,145 on Wednesday, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 2,41,288 after 156 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,305 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 17,468 active cases, the official informed. Raipur district witnessed 266 new cases, taking its total count to 49,894, including 695 deaths.

Korba recorded 153 new cases, Raigarh 129, Janjgir- Champa 127, Durg 122 and Rajnandgaon 122 among other districts, he said. Of the latest fatalities, two took place on Wednesday, 6 on Tuesday, while two had occurred earlier but were added to the count now,'' he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,61,901, New cases 1,661, Deaths 3,145, Recovered 2,41,288, Active cases 17,468, people tested so far 30,92,706..