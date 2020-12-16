Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 1,661 new cases, 10 deaths

With 1,661 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 2,61,901 and the toll to 3,145 on Wednesday, a health official said. Raipur district witnessed 266 new cases, taking its total count to 49,894, including 695 deaths.Korba recorded 153 new cases, Raigarh 129, Janjgir- Champa 127, Durg 122 and Rajnandgaon 122 among other districts, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:17 IST
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 1,661 new cases, 10 deaths

With 1,661 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 2,61,901 and the toll to 3,145 on Wednesday, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 2,41,288 after 156 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,305 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 17,468 active cases, the official informed. Raipur district witnessed 266 new cases, taking its total count to 49,894, including 695 deaths.

Korba recorded 153 new cases, Raigarh 129, Janjgir- Champa 127, Durg 122 and Rajnandgaon 122 among other districts, he said. Of the latest fatalities, two took place on Wednesday, 6 on Tuesday, while two had occurred earlier but were added to the count now,'' he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,61,901, New cases 1,661, Deaths 3,145, Recovered 2,41,288, Active cases 17,468, people tested so far 30,92,706..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark will shut down completely during Christmas, New Year - PM

Denmark will impose a hard lockdown over Christmas and the New Year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.Shopping malls will close starting Thursday, and other stores, with the exception of sup...

India making efforts to deregulate economy to attract greater investments: Goyal

The government is making efforts to deregulate the economy with an aim to attract greater investments from across the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He said the government has opened up defence, manufa...

Wistron estimates damages between Rs 26-52 crore in Dec 12 violence at its Kolar plant

Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, which makes Apple iPhones on Wednesday said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolars Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not the Rs 437 crore ...

Senior JD(S) MLC Horatti apologises to people for Council ruckus

A day after the Karnataka Legislative Council was rocked by unruly scenes, senior JDS leader and seven-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday tendered an apology to the people of the state on behalf of the entire House. Meanwhile, politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020