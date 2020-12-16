Nashik records 407 COVID-19 cases, 440 recoveries; 11 die

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,06,160 on Wednesday with the addition of 407 new patients, health officials said. The virus claimed 11 more lives which took the death toll in the district to 1,886, they said.

Of these, seven were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and four from other parts of the district, the officials said. Also, 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recoveries to 1,00,918, they added.