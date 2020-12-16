97 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 16 PTI) Three more persons including an infant died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,007, while the tally rose to 2,15,042 as 97 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The three-month old infant girl died in Charaideo while a 35-year old in Baksa and 68-year old man succumbed to the virus in Kamrup Metropolitan district, the minister said.

''Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients today......Condolences and prayers'', Sarma tweeted. The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.47 per cent.

Ninety-seven new COVID-19 cases were detected during the day, with 39 of these cases detected from Kamrup Metropolitan district. The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 56,95,217 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

The state now has 3,544 active COVID-19 cases. Ninety COVID-19 patients recovered and were released during the day from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,488. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is currently 97.88 per cent.

Three patients have migrated to other states..