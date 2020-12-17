Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England set to wait for end to Brexit stand-off

The Bank of England is expected to refrain from yet more stimulus on Thursday as it waits to see if a possible no-deal Brexit in two weeks' time deepens the problems already facing Britain's coronavirus-damaged economy. London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1, so the BoE looks set to leave its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 05:31 IST
Bank of England set to wait for end to Brexit stand-off

The Bank of England is expected to refrain from yet more stimulus on Thursday as it waits to see if a possible no-deal Brexit in two weeks' time deepens the problems already facing Britain's coronavirus-damaged economy.

London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1, so the BoE looks set to leave its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month. That should provide enough fire-power until late 2021, and the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to detail how front-loaded its new bond-buying will be.

The MPC is also likely to keep its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% at 1200 GMT. "We continue to expect a (Brexit) deal will be done," JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said. "But the main focus from the MPC this week will be any guidance it chooses to offer about how it would react to a no-deal."

Last month, the BoE said it was "ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve its remit". Now it might have to be more explicit, with the Brexit deadline approaching and COVID-19 restrictions spreading again.

Britain's budget forecasters say a failure to strike a trade deal would wipe 2% off economic output, drive up inflation and unemployment and add to public borrowing of 400 billion pounds this year. Even with a deal, the BoE thinks the economy will suffer as companies struggle with paperwork, port delays and other effects of leaving the world's biggest single market.

For now, with a Brexit deal still possible and COVID-19 vaccines being administered, the MPC is likely to be relatively calm about the outlook. Unemployment has not risen as sharply as the BoE predicted, and surveys of businesses have suggested the economy might shrink by less than its forecast of 2% in the fourth quarter.

The BoE's bond-buying programme is widely seen as its most likely weapon should it need to return to the stimulus pumps. But investors are watching for any fresh signals on Thursday about the feasibility of taking interest rates below zero.

The BoE has asked banks what a move to negative rates - something imposed already in the euro zone and countries such as Japan - would mean for them. On Monday, HSBC and Santander representatives said they were not ready for such a move. ($1 = 0.7409 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 1,014 new coronavirus cases -Yonhap

South Korea reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior Seoul city official.Deputy Mayor Kim Woo-young provided the number during a radio show, including Seouls record high daily infect...

Novavax enters deal with New Zealand for 10.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Biotechnology company Novavax Inc said it had entered an agreement with the government of New Zealand for 10.7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Under the terms of the agreement, Novavax will manufacture NVX-CoV2373 with a ta...

New Zealand plans vaccine roll-out in second half of 2021

New Zealand will begin to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to its entire population by the middle of next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.The government said it had secured enough vaccines to inoculate all of the countrys 5...

Mainland China reports seven new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 16, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020