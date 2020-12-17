Novavax enters deal with New Zealand for 10.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Biotechnology company Novavax Inc said it had entered an agreement with the government of New Zealand for 10.7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. "Under the terms of the agreement, Novavax will manufacture NVX-CoV2373 with a target of delivering initial doses by mid-2021", it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company will work with New Zealand's regulatory agency, Medsafe for approvals, it added. The statement did not disclose further terms of the agreement.