New Delhi, Dec 17PTI Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.56 lakh with 24,010 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:41 IST
COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 99.56 lakh
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,89,740 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.31 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

There are 3,22,366 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.24 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20. According to the ICMR, 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to December 16 with 11,58,960 samples being tested on Wednesday.

