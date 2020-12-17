Spain's Sanchez quarantines after France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Spain's Sanchez quarantines after France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:03 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will quarantine until Dec.24 after French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement on Thursday.
Sanchez and Macron met on Monday in Paris.
