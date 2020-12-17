Spain's Sanchez quarantines after France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has suspended all public activities and will quarantine until Dec.24 after being in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday. Sanchez and Macron met on Monday in Paris.Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:12 IST
Sanchez and Macron met on Monday in Paris. Video footage of Macron welcoming the Spanish prime minister at the Elysee Palace showed both wore masks and did not shake hands. Sanchez, whose wife contracted the virus at the start of the pandemic in March, will be tested for COVID-19.
