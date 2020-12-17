Left Menu
Development News Edition

155 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik district; 389 recover, 8 die

The virus claimed eight more lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 1,894, they said.So far, 172 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 947 in Nashik city and 731 in other parts of the district. So far, 1,01,307 patients have got discharge from hospitals following recovery, of whom 389 recovered on Thursday, the officials said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:19 IST
155 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik district; 389 recover, 8 die

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,06,315 on Thursday with the single-day addition of 155 cases, the health officials said. The virus claimed eight more lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 1,894, they said.

So far, 172 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 947 in Nashik city and 731 in other parts of the district. Forty-four others, who lost their lives, were from areas outside the district. So far, 1,01,307 patients have got discharge from hospitals following recovery, of whom 389 recovered on Thursday, the officials said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes

With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard air pollution. Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland and ...

Switzerland charges Credit Suisse in Bulgarian money laundering probe

Swiss prosecutors charged Credit Suisse on Thursday over alleged failings related to a Bulgarian crime ring involving top-level wrestlers accused of laundering cocaine trafficking proceeds more than a decade ago. Switzerlands attorney gener...

620 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 84,689 on Thursday with 620 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus while nine more infected patients died in the state, according to a state health department bulletinDehradun district reported...

Praj, ICT join hands for developing innovative solutions for process industry

Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries Prajon Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology ICT to jointly promote higher education and research in the areas of process development and de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020