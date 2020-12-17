155 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik district; 389 recover, 8 die

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,06,315 on Thursday with the single-day addition of 155 cases, the health officials said. The virus claimed eight more lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 1,894, they said.

So far, 172 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 947 in Nashik city and 731 in other parts of the district. Forty-four others, who lost their lives, were from areas outside the district. So far, 1,01,307 patients have got discharge from hospitals following recovery, of whom 389 recovered on Thursday, the officials said.