UP's Muzaffarnagar sees another COVID death, 39 new cases

The wife of a medical staff, she was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 8, they said.The fresh COVID-19 cases brought the number of active cases to 441 in the district. The DM said 30 more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 7,064 in the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:29 IST
A 45-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 97 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, while the infection tally rose to 7,602 with 39 fresh cases, officials said. The wife of a medical staff, she was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 8, they said.

The fresh COVID-19 cases brought the number of active cases to 441 in the district. According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 807 samples were received on Thursday. The DM said 30 more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 7,064 in the district.

