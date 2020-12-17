18 more deaths push UP's COVID-19 toll to 8,136

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,136 on Thursday with 18 more fatalities, while 1,539 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,70,789 in the state, according to a health bulletin

Currently, there are 18,150 active cases in Uttar Pradesh and a total of 5,44,503 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said

