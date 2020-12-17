COVID-19: TN CM questions oppn silence, says govt brought down fatality rate

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Thursday took a swipe at the opposition parties for maintaining ''stoic silence'' over his governments concerted efforts on containing the spread of the coronavirus and reducing the fatalities. He said states like Kerala and New Delhi, which the opposition parties earlier cited as models on handling the pandemic, were now reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Admitting that the coronavirus infection was severe in Tamil Nadu in the early days, the CM said TN is the only state in India that has succeeded in controlling the pandemic by gradually reducing its incidence and has brought down the fatality rate of the infection. ''The opposition party leaders screamed, look at Kerala, look at Delhi, how they are handling the situation. My government has now brought the Coronavirus infection under control in Tamil Nadu.'' ''It has increased in Kerala and Delhi. And they are not talking anything about this now,'' he said while speaking after inaugurating Amma mini clinic at Lathuvadi here.

Amidst the political leaders who ''deliberately plan and criticise'' the state government, his AIADMK was fulfilling the aspirations of the people, the chief minister said. He acknowledged the dedicated service of the medical professionals and the concerned efforts of various department officials in helping the government to bring a turnaround in the pandemic crisis.

Turning to the Amma mini clinic, Palaniswami said this initiative was launched to ensure the availability of quality medicare facilities to the poor especially the working class, farmers and agricultural workers. ''The general public can also avail treatment here for minor ailments. In case, if a surgery is to be performed, then the person concerned will be referred to the Taluk Hospital ..'' he said.

As a farmer himself who was raised in a village, he knew about the difficulties of the rural masses, he added.