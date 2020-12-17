Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Netherlands jump by record of almost 13,000-official data

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:55 IST
Coronavirus cases in Netherlands jump by record of almost 13,000-official data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by nearly 13,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record for the second day in a row, data released by Dutch health authorities on Thursday showed.

The steep increase in infections comes just days after a tough, five-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Also Read: Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece: French-made jets, upgrades will cost $2.8 billion

Greeces government said on Thursday that it will pay 2.32 billion euros 2.8 billion for the purchase of French-made Rafale fighter jets and an upgrade of compatible missiles, under a major military overhaul amid tensions with neighbouring T...

Gift to Russian minister triggers diplomatic probe in Bosnia

Bosnias authorities opened an investigation Thursday into how a possibly stolen 300-year-old gilded icon from Ukraine ended up being given as a gift to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The presiding Serb member of Bosnias three-membe...

Muzaffarnagar police play Good Samaritan for abandoned child

Days after a photo showing a child sleeping along with his pet dog appeared on social media, police have come forward to help him. Ankit is said to be abandoned by his mother and his father is in jail, a police official said. Police here pr...

Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes

With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard air pollution. Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020