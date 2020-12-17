Gautam Buddh Nagar: 73 new COVID-19 cases reported; tally rises to 24,382

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,382 on Thursday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 759 from 763 on the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.30 per cent, according to the data released by the state health department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. Seventy-eight more patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,537 in the district, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 86 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 96.53 per cent, data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 18,150 from 17,801 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,44,503 and the death toll climbed to 8,136 on Thursday, according to the data..