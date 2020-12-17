Mumbai records 586 COVID-19 cases, 499 recoveries; 10 die

Mumbai reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fresh fatalities on Thursday, while nearly 500 patients recovered from the infection, said the city civic body. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 2,84,990, while the death toll rose to 11,017.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 795 new cases and 12 fatalities. According to the civic body, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the financial capital increased to more than 21.48 lakh.

The tally of recuperated patients jumped to 2,66,101, about 93 per cent of the tally, after 499 more persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said. According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 328 days, while the average growth rate of the infection is 0.21 per cent.

Currently, the city has 7,031 active COVID-19 cases, it said. According to the BMC's data, the city has 372 containment zones and 4,404 sealed buildings at present.

The civic body seals a building or declares an area as a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive to the viral infection..