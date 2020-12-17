Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai records 586 COVID-19 cases, 499 recoveries; 10 die

Mumbai reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fresh fatalities on Thursday, while nearly 500 patients recovered from the infection, said the city civic body. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 2,84,990, while the death toll rose to 11,017.On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 795 new cases and 12 fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:24 IST
Mumbai records 586 COVID-19 cases, 499 recoveries; 10 die

Mumbai reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fresh fatalities on Thursday, while nearly 500 patients recovered from the infection, said the city civic body. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 2,84,990, while the death toll rose to 11,017.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 795 new cases and 12 fatalities. According to the civic body, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the financial capital increased to more than 21.48 lakh.

The tally of recuperated patients jumped to 2,66,101, about 93 per cent of the tally, after 499 more persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said. According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 328 days, while the average growth rate of the infection is 0.21 per cent.

Currently, the city has 7,031 active COVID-19 cases, it said. According to the BMC's data, the city has 372 containment zones and 4,404 sealed buildings at present.

The civic body seals a building or declares an area as a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive to the viral infection..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...

Somaliland cans female football tournament as un-Islamic

By Mohammed Omer GAROWE, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias breakaway region of Somaliland said on Thursday it had cancelled its first womens football tournament as it fell foul of Islamic values, sparking outrage among womens rig...

Nayagarh girl's murder: youth accuses SIT chief of offering money for confessing to crime

In a twist to the ongoing probe into the kidnap and murder case of a 5-year-old girl in Odishas Nayagarh district, a resident of the victims village on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team SIT chief offered him Rs 5 lakh to ...

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, senior North Carolina regulator, to lead EPA - sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolinas top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020