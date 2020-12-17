Left Menu
Gujarat records 1,115 COVID-19 cases, 1,305 recoveries; 8 die

As many as 232 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in the state, were detected Ahmedabad, followed by 169 in Surat, 144 in Vadodara, 129 in Rajkot, 50 in Mehsana, 49 in Gandhinagar and 30 in Panchmahal.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:13 IST
As many as 1,115 more persons in Gujarat tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 2,32,188 on Thursday, while over 1,300 patients recovered from the infection, said the state Health Department. Eight more patients succumbed to the infection during the same period, pushing the death toll to 4,211, said a release by the department.

Four patient died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one in Botad district, it said. Also, 1,305 COVID-19 patients recovered, taking the tally of discharged persons to 2,15,528, it said.

Gujarat now has 12,449 active cases, said the release As many as 232 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in the state, were detected Ahmedabad, followed by 169 in Surat, 144 in Vadodara, 129 in Rajkot, 50 in Mehsana, 49 in Gandhinagar and 30 in Panchmahal. Gujarat's recovery rate has gone up to 92.82 per cent, said the release.

It added that as many as 54,835 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the test tally to 88.89 lakh. During the day, one person tested positive, while two recovered from the coronavirus in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of the total 3,333 persons found positive for coronavirus in the UT since the outbreak, two have died, 3,316 recovered and 15 are under treatment, said a release by the UT administration. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,32,188, new cases 1,115, deaths 4,211, discharged 2,15,528, active cases 12,449, people tested so far 88,89,965.

