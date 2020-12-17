1,584 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 2,63,485 on Thursday as 1,584 new cases of infection came to light, a health official said. With 11 more fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 3,156, he said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 2,42,922 as 133 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,337 patients completed their home isolation during the day. The state now has 17,407 activecases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 333 newcases, taking its total count to 50,227, including 695 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district witnessed 125 newcases, Durg 122, Raigarh 119 and Dhamtari 81, among other districts.

''Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Thursday, three on Wednesday while three had taken place earlier,'' the official added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases2,63,485, Newcases1,584, Death toll 3,156, Recovered 2,42,922, Activecases17,407, people tested so far 31,25,972.