FDA expert panel reviews Moderna coronavirus vaccine ahead of expected endorsement

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to endorse emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during its meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. The panel vote on whether the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks is likely to come some time after 3 pm ET (2000 GMT), with an FDA authorization expected as soon as Friday.

This is the same committee of immunologists and doctors that last week backed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE, clearing the way for the U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) a day later. That vaccine is being distributed throughout the country. A massive inoculation program began at U.S. hospitals on Monday.

Some cases of allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNtech shot have been reported in the United States and Britain since the rollout began. No cases suggestive of anaphylaxis to Moderna's vaccine were identified after analyzing safety data from clinical trials, Moderna executive David Martin said at Thursday's meeting.

Two cases of the severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction occurred in Moderna's large clinical study, one among those who received the vaccine and the other in the placebo group, Martin said. The vaccine recipient with the allergic reaction had a history of asthma and a shellfish allergy, he said.

Pfizer last week said no such cases were observed with its vaccine during clinical trials. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with Pfizer to revise fact sheets and prescribing information after two healthcare workers in Alaska experienced allergic reactions minutes after receiving the vaccine, FDA official Doran Fink said.

Further reports of such reactions are anticipated and the agency will launch a rapid investigation should any arise, Fink said. Moderna's vaccine has less onerous cold storage requirements than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, making it a better option for remote and rural areas. Both vaccines were about 95% effective in preventing illness in pivotal clinical trials.

Moderna is seeking authorization for people aged 18 and older. That could sidestep the lively discussion last week among panel members about whether there was enough data to authorize use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in adolescents aged 16 and 17. They ultimately voted to back that vaccine for those 16 and older. Initial Moderna vaccine supply would likely go to the United States, which has signed deals to secure as many as 200 million doses and is expecting the first 20 million this month. The vaccine is administered in two doses about four weeks apart.

The company has also signed supply deals with Canada, the European Union and the UK. The vaccine is undergoing a "rolling review" by regulators for all three.