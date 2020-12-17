169 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, three deaths

Surat district of Gujarat recorded 169 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a release by the state Health Department said on Thursday evening. It took the tally of cases in the distict to 47,028.

While 138 new cases were found in Surat city, 31 cases were reported from rural areas. Three patients from the city died due to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 1,113.

As many as 177 patients recovered -- 153 from the city and 24 from rural parts -- during the day..