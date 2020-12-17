Left Menu
Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan on Friday - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:48 IST
Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan on Friday - Kyodo
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc will request approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan on Friday, Kyodo News reported, citing sources familiar with the move.

The Japanese government has a supply deal with Pfizer for 120 million vaccine doses.

The United States and Britain have already begun administering the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

