Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Second U.S. vaccine ready to ship after daily record 3,580 COVID-19 deaths

The tragic record set on Wednesday came while U.S. hospitalizations rose for the 19th straight day, heightening the stakes as regulators considered whether to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc , a week after authorizing the first vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE.. Another 232,255 U.S. cases were reported on Wednesday, the second highest daily case load on record, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Second U.S. vaccine ready to ship after daily record 3,580 COVID-19 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Thursday stood ready to ship 5.9 million doses of a new coronavirus vaccine that is on the cusp of winning regulatory approval, just as the nation suffered its highest daily COVID-19 death toll with 3,580 lives lost. The tragic record set on Wednesday came while U.S. hospitalizations rose for the 19th straight day, heightening the stakes as regulators considered whether to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc , a week after authorizing the first vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE..

Another 232,255 U.S. cases were reported on Wednesday, the second highest daily case load on record, according to a Reuters tally. The United States leads the world with a cumulative 307,767 deaths and nearly 17 million reported COVID-19 cases, as many Americans and the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump have resisted calls by health experts for the stay-at-home orders and mask-wearing that have proven effective at controlling virus transmission.

But more help could be arriving soon. An FDA panel of outside advisers is weighing the safety and effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine candidate at a meeting on Thursday, and is widely expected to vote to endorse its emergency use around 4 p.m EDT (2100 GMT).

FDA authorization could come as soon as Friday. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Thursday that 5.9 million Moderna doses, or enough to inoculate half that many people, had been allotted for state governors and were ready to ship nationwide.

"We're ready to start shipping this weekend to them for rollout Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of next week," Azar said. The FDA's advisers last week endorsed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the agency granted the EUA a day later.

The Moderna vaccine has less onerous cold storage requirements than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, making it a better option for remote and rural areas. Both were about 95% effective in preventing illness in pivotal clinical trials. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine started shipping last weekend and was still making its way to hospitals across the country and into the arms of frontline healthcare workers.

But the first major storm of the winter season could disrupt vaccine distribution in the Northeast. Express delivery companies FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service had contingency plans to keep any delayed vaccine shipments secure until they can be delivered, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, head of vaccine distribution for the government's Operation Warp Speed campaign, told reporters.

With millions of Americans thrown out of work due to state and local restrictions meant to contain the virus, Congress could soon lend a hand as well. Top Republicans and Democrats on Thursday were closer than they have been in months to approving the first coronavirus relief since April, haggling over the details of a $900 billion package.

The legislation was expected to include individual stimulus checks of about $600, extend unemployment benefits, funds for vaccine distribution and to assist struggling small businesses. The additional relief cannot come soon enough as the U.S. economy continued to suffer. Earlier on Thursday, data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time unexpectedly rose last week as the pandemic further hobbled businesses.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Large areas of England will be added to the very high alert COVID-19 category this weekend, while the United States stood ready to ship 5.9 million doses of a new vaccine that is on the cusp of winning regulatory approval.AND INFECTIONS Ei...

UK's chief negotiator Frost says time running out in EU trade talks

Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday time was running out to conclude a free trade deal with the European Union, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.The situation in our talks with the EU is ...

With eye on climate change, Biden filling environmental, interior posts

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate North Carolinas top environmental regulator as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and a Democratic congresswoman as interior secretary as he pursues policies to combat climate change and s...

Biden picks U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary -source

Adds background, details, reaction By Trevor Hunnicutt and Valerie VolcoviciWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Dec 17 Reuters - P resident-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020