COVID-19: Active infections slump to 3.13 lakh

The trend of exponential increase in India's total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a ''crucial peak'' of 95 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total recovered cases are more than 30 times the number of active cases, the ministry underlined.

India's present COVID-19 active caseload of 3,13,831 consists of just 3.14 per cent of the total infections. The chasm between active cases and recoveries is continuously widening, the ministry said. ''The recoveries have surpassed the active cases by more than 92 lakh (92,06,996).The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also increased to 95.40 per cent. India is one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally,'' it highlighted.

New daily recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a consistent decline in the active cases along with increase in the total recoveries. In a span of 24 hours, only 22,890 persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India. In the same period, India has registered 31,087 new recoveries. New recoveries have exceeded new cases continuously since the last 21 days.

Five States --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala -- account for almost 52 per cent (51.76%) of the total recovered cases in the country. Of the new recovered cases, 75.46 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,970 newly recovered cases. A total of 4,358 people have recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 2,747 in West Bengal. Of the new cases, 76.43 per cent are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,969. It is followed by West Bengal and Chhattisgarh with 2,245 and 1,584 new cases, respectively. A total of 338 case fatalities have been reported in a day.

Ten states and UTs account for 75.15 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (65).West Bengal and Delhi follow with 44 and 35 daily deaths, respectively. Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 500 daily deaths have been registered in the last 13 days.