Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports local infections as measures to restart tourism begin

Thailand has four new local coronavirus infections, health officials said on Friday, just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay. A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon province was confirmed to have the infection, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithaworn told a news conference, adding that three of her family members later also tested positive.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:44 IST
Thailand reports local infections as measures to restart tourism begin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has four new local coronavirus infections, health officials said on Friday, just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay.

A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon province was confirmed to have the infection, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithaworn told a news conference, adding that three of her family members later also tested positive. She did not have a history of travelling outside the country, the official said, adding they were waiting for the results of the tests of 165 other people who had been in close contact with the woman. "We are collecting information to find the origins of this infection," said Disease Control Department director-general, Opas Karnkawinpong at the same news conference. Local cases have been in the single-digits in recent months, with most of them found in people observing quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person. Most of Thailand's recent cases have been imported. Thailand has managed to keeping infections relatively low, reporting a total of 4,297 cases and 60 COVID-19 deaths, but the success has come at a cost to its tourism-dependent economy. The new infections come as authorities on Thursday began easing travel restrictions to allow foreign tourists to return to the country in a bid to revive its battered tourism industry. Thailand eased restrictions for citizens from over 50 countries, but visitors will need to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival and will need a certificate to show they were free of COVID-19 72 hours before travel. Last month, authorities tested over 300 people after Thai nationals entered the country illegally from Myanmar, but most new infections were found in quarantine.

Also Read: First Person: COVID education is child's play for Thai UN volunteer

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Thai

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves UA 30m loan to finance Power Transmission Project in Madagascar

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org has approved a loan of UA 30 million 42.9 million to finance the second phase of a major power transmission and interconnection project in Madagascar.The Power Transmission Net...

Uttarakhand tea board headquarters to be built in Gairsain

The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board headquarters will be built in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked the Chamoli district magistrate to identify a suitable land for the purpose.Chairi...

MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to leadership before quitting: TMC

The Trinamool Congress said on Friday that Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to the party leadership over his grievances rather than resigning. Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said th...

Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020