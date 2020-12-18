ICMR chief Balram Bhargava undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS Trauma Centre
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here, official sources said on Friday. Bhargava, who is also a cardiologist, had tested positive for coronavirus infection around 7-8 days ago and was under home isolation, they said.
He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility on December 15. According to the sources, he is recovering well and likely to be discharged soon.
