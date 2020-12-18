Left Menu
Nepal reports 782 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 782 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 252,474, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of Health and Population said the new cases were reported after health authorities performed 5,706 screening tests across the nation.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:49 IST
Nepal has reported 782 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 252,474, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of Health and Population said the new cases were reported after health authorities performed 5,706 screening tests across the nation.

“The total number of coronavirus infections in the country currently stands at 252, 474,” the health ministry said in a statement. As of Friday, 9,317 corona active people were undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country. Of the total cases so far, 241,392 people have recovered whereas 1,765 have died, according to the ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 1,029 people have been discharged whereas 16 deaths have been reported. Nepal’s recovery rate stands at 95.6 per cent..

