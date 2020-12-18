Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO investigators head to China in early January

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:45 IST
WHO investigators head to China in early January
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual news conference, they also said that three-quarters of cases were occurring in the Americas, and thanked Canada for committing to donate vaccine doses to other countries.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Europes medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full p...

U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer sets 5 p.m deadline for next steps to fund gov't

With fewer than 10 hours remaining before U.S. government agencies run out of money, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer set a 5 p.m. ET 2200 GMT deadline for deciding how to avert shutting down agency operations. Spea...

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject her proposed 28.5 million bail package. In ...

Iconic Washington Monument shut after visit by COVID-infected Interior secretary

The U.S. Interior Department said on Friday it has temporarily closed the Washington Monument because of a shortage of staff due to quarantines following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is infected with the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020