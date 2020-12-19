S.Korea reports 1,053 new coronavirus cases -KDCA

... ...
... ...
Moderna Incs coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost. T...
Amazon on Friday announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the US state of South Dakota. The new 640,000 square-foot site will be in Sioux Falls and is anticipated to launch in 2022.The South Dakota facility will create 1,000 ...
Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the bene...