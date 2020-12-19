Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parts of Australia's Sydney put into strict COVID-19 lockdown

Around a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beaches were ordered on Saturday to stay at home until Wednesday midnight after a coronavirus cluster grew by 13 new cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. Sydney, Australia's largest city of around five million people, may see some citywide restrictions implemented in the coming days, with the northern beaches outbreak now at 39 confirmed cases, Berejiklian said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-12-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 06:30 IST
Parts of Australia's Sydney put into strict COVID-19 lockdown

Around a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beaches were ordered on Saturday to stay at home until Wednesday midnight after a coronavirus cluster grew by 13 new cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. Sydney, Australia's largest city of around five million people, may see some citywide restrictions implemented in the coming days, with the northern beaches outbreak now at 39 confirmed cases, Berejiklian said. Two additional cases were under investigation.

"I should say, to put everybody on notice, we will be considering ... whether this time tomorrow we do revert back to some restrictions in greater Sydney," she said. She added, however, that the restrictions will not be as tough as for the northern beaches. Residents there were asked to stay home unless for one of four essential reasons: grocery shopping, work, compassionate grounds including emergency medical treatment, or visiting an isolated relative.

Berejiklian said the strict lockdown for parts of Sydney was essential. "We're hoping that will give us sufficient time to get on top of the virus, so that we can then ease up for Christmas and the New Year," she said.

Until this week, Australia had gone more than two weeks without any local transmission, allowing most states and territories to remove nearly all social distancing curbs. But the Sydney northern beaches outbreak threw Christmas travel plans for thousands of Australians into chaos with states and territories imposing border restrictions on Friday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Moderna Incs coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost. T...

U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Moderna Incs coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost. T...

Amazon's first fulfillment center in South Dakota to open in 2022

Amazon on Friday announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the US state of South Dakota. The new 640,000 square-foot site will be in Sioux Falls and is anticipated to launch in 2022.The South Dakota facility will create 1,000 ...

Google rolls out free, weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all U.S. employees

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the bene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020