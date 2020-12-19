Left Menu
Pondy logs 45 new cases of COVID-19, one death

Twenty one patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours, he said.The 45 new cases were spread over Puducherry 20, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 18. Of the total 4.5 lakh samples tested so far 4.08 lakh samples turned out to be negative.Of the total 37,715 COVID 19 cases, 339 were active while 36,752 patients recovered and were discharged so far, the Director said..

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:44 IST
Pondy logs 45 new cases of COVID-19, one death
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry registered 45 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to 37,715, a top government official said. One more person succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the patient aged 73-year-old had co morbidities such as diabetes, hyper tension and chronic kidney disease.

The toll rose to 624 with another death, Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, S Mohan Kumar said. Twenty one patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours, he said.

The 45 new cases were spread over Puducherry 20, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 18. Yanam did not report any fresh cases today, he said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.45 percent respectively. Of the total 4.5 lakh samples tested so far 4.08 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

Of the total 37,715 COVID 19 cases, 339 were active while 36,752 patients recovered and were discharged so far, the Director said.

