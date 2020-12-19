Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss drugs regulator authorises Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine

"The safety of patients is an essential prerequisite, especially where the authorisation of vaccines is concerned", Swissmedic Director Raimund Bruhin said. "Thanks to the rolling procedure and our flexibly organised teams, we ...

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:41 IST
Swiss drugs regulator authorises Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday, calling it the world's first such approval under a standard procedure.

Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic granted authorisation for the vaccine in a rolling review of documents being submitted. Other countries have already approved it for emergency use to help curb the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements," it said on its website. "The safety of patients is an essential prerequisite, especially where the authorisation of vaccines is concerned", Swissmedic Director Raimund Bruhin said.

"Thanks to the rolling procedure and our flexibly organised teams, we ... managed to reach a decision quickly – while also fully satisfying the three most important requirements of safety, efficacy and quality." Swissmedic is also reviewing applications for COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and AztraZeneca.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

They have quite class players on the bench, obviously not of Virat's class: Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who turned the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test into a nightmare for the Indian batsmen, feels Virat Kohlis absence will leave a hole in the visitors batting line-up. Kohli will now head back home as he ...

Chaudhary, in custody, signs nomination for Dudhsagar poll

Arrested in an alleged Rs 14.8 crore scam, former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF Vipul Chaudhary signed a nomination form for the election to the Dudhsagar Dairy board before a court here, his lawyer sai...

China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

Chinas military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending flirtatious glances to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims...

Police probe into killing of minor girl in Odisha severely flawed with glaring defects: NCPCR

The police probe into the kidnap-and-murder case of a minor girl in Odisha was severely flawed with glaring defects, apex child rights body NCPCR said on Saturday, demanding disciplinary action against the investigating officers. The five-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020