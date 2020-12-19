Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows

In a state with 40 million residents, only about 1,200 intensive care beds remained available by Friday - just 2.1% of the total, the California Department of Public Health said. After hitting a peak of nearly 98,000 daily cases in mid-September, daily infections have averaged around 30,000 this month, helping India widen its gap with the United States, the world's worst affected country with more than 16 million cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:26 IST
Health News Roundup: India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Even as high profile figures like U.S. Vice President Mike Pence rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations, patients already ill with the disease crowded emergency rooms and overran intensive care units in California, now a worldwide epicenter. Another 41,000 people tested positive in the most populous U.S. state on Thursday, and 300 died, state public health officials said. In a state with 40 million residents, only about 1,200 intensive care beds remained available by Friday - just 2.1% of the total, the California Department of Public Health said.

India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows

India exceeded 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, much later than predicted only a month ago as the pace of infections slows, despite many in the country giving up on masks and social distancing. After hitting a peak of nearly 98,000 daily cases in mid-September, daily infections have averaged around 30,000 this month, helping India widen its gap with the United States, the world's worst affected country with more than 16 million cases.

Also Read: US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine on camera

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimi...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020