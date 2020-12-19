MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,30,215, a health official said. With 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,468, he said.

At the same time, 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 2,15,211. ''Today five patients died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Jabalpur and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Ratlam, Vidisha, Jhabua and Sheopur districts,'' he said.

Of new cases, Indore accounted for 405 and Bhopal 171. The case tally in Indore rose to 51,168, including 834 deaths. Bhopal's tally is 37,074 including 553 fatalities.

''Indore now has 4,188 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,454,'' the official added. As many as 27,523 samples were tested in the state on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,30,215, new cases 1,085, death toll 3,468, recovered 2,15,211, active cases 11,536, number of people tested so far 43,10,531..