Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover

Bhopals tally is 37,074 including 553 fatalities.Indore now has 4,188 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,454, the official added. As many as 27,523 samples were tested in the state on Saturday.Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows Total cases 2,30,215, new cases 1,085, death toll 3,468, recovered 2,15,211, active cases 11,536, number of people tested so far 43,10,531..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:38 IST
MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover
At the same time, 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 2,15,211. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,30,215, a health official said. With 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,468, he said.

At the same time, 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 2,15,211. ''Today five patients died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Jabalpur and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Ratlam, Vidisha, Jhabua and Sheopur districts,'' he said.

Of new cases, Indore accounted for 405 and Bhopal 171. The case tally in Indore rose to 51,168, including 834 deaths. Bhopal's tally is 37,074 including 553 fatalities.

''Indore now has 4,188 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,454,'' the official added. As many as 27,523 samples were tested in the state on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,30,215, new cases 1,085, death toll 3,468, recovered 2,15,211, active cases 11,536, number of people tested so far 43,10,531..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...

Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during In...

Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC, the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Co...

Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

By Baidurjo Bhose India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020