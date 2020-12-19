Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 548 new cases, highest daily spike

The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after the country saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.Health officials said 516 of the new cases were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:33 IST
Thailand reports 548 new cases, highest daily spike

Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the country's highest daily tally. The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after the country saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.

Health officials said 516 of the new cases were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province. The first case at the market was confirmed on Thursday, followed by 13 more on Friday.

Samut Sakhon Gov. Veerasak Vichitsangsri said late Saturday that strict measures, including a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, will be taken in the province to combat the outbreak. The restrictions will be in effect until Jan. 3. Samut Sakhon is 34 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Bangkok, the capital.

With fewer than 5,000 cases and 60 deaths, Thailand has been able to largely control the virus. Prior to this week's outbreak, there had been very few cases of local transmission in recent months, as life returned largely back to normal. The CCSA reported the first case found at Klang Koong Market (the shrimp market)​ in Samut Sakorn on Dec 17. Then, they tracked down and found 13 more cases at the same market. Then, they tested 1192 alien workers related to this market, and found 516 positive cases.

All of the new infections – an unprecedented number – were linked to a 67-year-old seafood vendor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences said in a news conference broadcast to all TV channels on Saturday night. The governor of Samut Sakhon province, where the new cases were found, said the months of a only a small number of daily cases and that Thailand has managed to bring life largely back to normal thanks to strict border and quarantine controls ever recorded.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...

Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap appointed as new Mumbai Congress president

The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council MLC Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap Bhai Jagtap as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad. The party has a...

U.S. Congress works on COVID aid as another shutdown threat looms

The U.S. Senate held a rare Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans faced a midnight Sunday deadline to complete a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling after the steep health and economic costs of the corona...

Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

Borussia Mnchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Poschs face in the 77...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020