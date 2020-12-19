Haryana minister Vij feeling better: Hospital

Left Menu
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is feeling better and he rested well on Saturday, the hospital said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:57 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is feeling ''better'' and he ''rested well'' on Saturday, the hospital said. In a media bulletin, Dr A K Dubey, medical superintendent, Medanta hospital, informed that Vij has been talking to the members of the medical team.

''Though he is still in the ICU on High Flow Nasal Cannula on oxygen support, doctors are satisfied with his response to the treatment. ''His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be monitored round the clock, Dubey said.

Vij (67) tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta..

