UK's Johnson: London, southeast England going under tougher COVID rules

UK's Johnson: London, southeast England going under tougher COVID rulesReuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that London and southeast England would be placed into a new higher tier of COVID-19 restrictions because of the spread of a more infectious variant of the virus.
"It may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant, the original version of the disease," Johnson told a news conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British