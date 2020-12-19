Left Menu
Haryana records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 590 new cases

The new fatalities include three from Yamunanagar and two each from Sonipat, Ambala and Jhajjar.Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases include Gurgaon 151 and Faridabad 98. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 6,079 while the recovery rate is 96.54 per cent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:49 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,816 on Saturday with 13 more fatalities, while 590 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,57,067, a state health department bulletin said. The new fatalities include three from Yamunanagar and two each from Sonipat, Ambala and Jhajjar.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases include Gurgaon (151) and Faridabad (98). The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 6,079 while the recovery rate is 96.54 per cent. PTI SUN VSD TDS TDS TDS

