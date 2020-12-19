Bengal logs 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,155 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal went up to 9,320 on Saturday as 43 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 2,155 new coronavirus cases pushed the overall tally to 5,34,850.

Altogether 2,717 patients were cured of the disease on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 5,07,070. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is now 94.81 per cent.

West Bengal at present has 18,460 active cases, the bulletin said. Out of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district reported 11 while Kolkata registered nine. The remaining deaths were logged in various other districts.

The 2,155 fresh cases included 539 in Kolkata and 485 in North 24 Parganas. The state tested 42,257 samples for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 66,66,077, the bulletin said.