With 25,153 new COVID-19 infections, India crossed 1-crore mark

With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136.

Kerala reported the maximum number of new cases in the country today with 6,293 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stands at 60,396, while 6,36,814 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far. The death toll in the state reached 2,786. Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases, 3,119 discharges, and 74 deaths today. As per the State Health Department, the total positive cases in the state have reached 18,92,707, including 17,81,841 recoveries, 48,648 deaths, and 61,095 active cases.

National Capital Delhi reported 1,139 new COVID-19 cases, 2,168 recoveries and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 10,358 active cases in the capital territory. Karnataka reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 2,147 discharges, and 15 deaths today. With this, the total positive cases have reached 9,08,275, including 8,81,882 recoveries, and 12,004 deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 14,370.

A total of 1,127 new novel Coronavirus infections were reported in Tamil Nadu today. With this, the total positive cases in the state reached 8,05,777, including 7,84,117 recoveries and 11,968 deaths. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 9,692. Rajasthan reported 989 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, and 1,259 recoveries today. Total COVID tally in the state reached 2,98,018, including 2,608 deaths, and 2,82,631 recoveries. Active cases in the state stand at 12,779.

Haryana recorded 590 new cases of COVID-19, 1,075 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. The total positive cases in the state reached 2,57,067, with 2,48,172 recoveries and 2,816 deaths. The state currently has 6,079 active cases. Uttarakhand reported 584 COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, and 9 deaths today. With this, the total cases reached 85,853, including 77,326 recoveries and 1,408 deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 6,074.

Andhra Pradesh reported 479 new Covid-19 cases, 497 recoveries, and 4 deaths today. With this, total positive cases in the state reached 8,78,285, including 4,355 active cases, 8,66,856 recoveries, and7,074 deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday stated that 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested up to December 18. As many as 11,71,868 samples were tested on Friday.The health ministry said that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December. The recoveries are more than 30 times the active cases (currently only 3.14 per cent of total cases).

This has resulted in "very high" recovery rate of more than 95 per cent, one of the highest globally. This is fuelled by 34 States and UTs reporting more than 90 per cent recovery rate.The health ministry said that the central government's calibrated strategies through a "whole of government" approach have sharply focussed on high Recovery Rate and low Fatality Rate on a sustained basis. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday had said that as health requires a holistic approach, we need to focus as much on prevention as we do on diagnosis and treatment.

"The government through its various programmes is improving social determinants of health like sanitation, proper housing and providing clean cooking fuel which will aid in ending tuberculosis," said Vardhan. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

