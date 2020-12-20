Left Menu
Russia reports 28,948 new coronavirus cases, 511 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:40 IST
Russia reported 28,948 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 7,263 in Moscow, taking the national toll to 2,848,377.

Authorities also reported 511 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 50,858 since the pandemic began.

