Dutch register record 13,032 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -data

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by more than 13,000 in 24 hours to hit another record, data released by Dutch health authorities on Sunday showed.

COVID-19 infections in the country have continued to rise despite new, stringent lockdown measures imposed by the government on Dec. 14 which included closing schools and shops.

The 13,302 new cases reported by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) on Sunday surpasses the previous record 12,779 recorded on Thursday.

Also Read: Dutch woman held for vehicle theft, accident has COVID-19: SP

