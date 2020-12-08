Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch woman held for vehicle theft, accident has COVID-19: SP

A 24-year-old woman hailing from Netherlands who was arrested for allegedly stealing a car and ramming it into a vehicle in Satara has tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:37 IST
Dutch woman held for vehicle theft, accident has COVID-19: SP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A 24-year-old woman hailing from Netherlands who was arrested for allegedly stealing a car and ramming it into a vehicle in Satara has tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said she was detected with the infection on Monday during mandatory testing of accused before they are jailed.

The woman has been shifted to a government hospital, he added. The probe into her case has revealed that she had, on Sunday, stolen a motorcycle but it ran out of petrol after which she made away with a car and rammed it into another vehicle in Karad in Satara, an official said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020