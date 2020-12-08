Dutch woman held for vehicle theft, accident has COVID-19: SP

A 24-year-old woman hailing from Netherlands who was arrested for allegedly stealing a car and ramming it into a vehicle in Satara has tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said she was detected with the infection on Monday during mandatory testing of accused before they are jailed.

The woman has been shifted to a government hospital, he added. The probe into her case has revealed that she had, on Sunday, stolen a motorcycle but it ran out of petrol after which she made away with a car and rammed it into another vehicle in Karad in Satara, an official said.