Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai PM urges calm as new coronavirus outbreak sees cases surge

Of the new cases, 360 were migrant workers connected to a seafood centre outbreak in Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital Bangkok, where a lockdown has been imposed and thousands of tests were being conducted to contain and track the spread. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the government would monitor the situation for a week before taking further action.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:37 IST
Thai PM urges calm as new coronavirus outbreak sees cases surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand's prime minister called for calm on Monday and said there were no immediate plans for a wider lockdown after 382 new coronavirus infections were confirmed, the majority linked to the country's worst outbreak yet. Of the new cases, 360 were migrant workers connected to a seafood centre outbreak in Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital Bangkok, where a lockdown has been imposed and thousands of tests were being conducted to contain and track the spread.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the government would monitor the situation for a week before taking further action. "Don't panic just yet. We strongly hope everything will calm down in seven days," he told reporters.

"I don't want to go as far as a lockdown like other countries. This spread is traceable." Infections linked to the seafood centre rose to 821, most of those asymptomatic. Up to 40,000 people will be tested in and around Samut Sakhon, health officials have said.

Thailand had previously kept the epidemic in check, with just about 4,300 confirmed cases and 60 deaths until this weekend, among the world's lowest numbers, due largely to its so far strict entry and quarantine requirements. The majority of new cases were migrant workers from neighbouring Myanmar, a major source of labour for Thailand's seafood sector. Myanmar has seen its cases surge to over 116,000 in recent months.

"It's possible that Myanmar workers were brought in during the epidemic, leading to the outbreak in the Myanmar community in Samut Sakhon," Wichan Pawan, an official at the Disease Control Department, told a briefing. The main Thai stock index fell as much as 3.7% on Monday while the baht dropped as much as 0.9% in morning trade.

Fourteen other cases were reported on Monday, all but one in Bangkok or surrounding provinces, while eight cases were imported. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a field hospital would be set up to test and treat migrant workers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday on worries over China-U.S. tensions, although losses were capped by policy support from Beijing. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 to 26,306.68, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 to 10,401.83. U.S...

Petonic Infotech pips consulting giants like Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte and PwC to get mandate for promoting project ‘Hilans’ from Uttarakhand Govt

India, 21 December 2020 Petonic Infotech Pvt Ltd a professionally managed, fast growing Indian consultancy Company, headquartered in New Delhi has pipped consulting giants including Big 4 consulting firms like Ernst Young EY, KPMG, Deloitt...

Much more questionable whether we will do it at all and how: Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman 3' future

With the changing cinema landscape amid the coronavirus pandemic, director Patty Jenkins says it is questionable whether a third film in the Wonder Woman franchise will be made following Warner Bros decision to opt for a theatrical-and-digi...

FOREX-New coronavirus strain hits pound, euro as investors seek dollars

The British pound and the euro fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in the dollar, after a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight amid Brexit talks uncertainties.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020