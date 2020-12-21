Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:54 p.m. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands that the Centre ban all flights from the UK immediately in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

12:40 p.m. Odisha reports 363 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths.

12:28 p.m. Puducherry adds 14 new coronavirus cases, one death pushes toll to 627.

12:14 p.m. Pakistan reports 1,792 new cases of novel coronavirus: Health Ministry.

10:51 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports one new COVID-19 case, 17 fresh recoveries.

10:37 a.m. Telangana logs 316 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,515.

10:21 a.m. Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Monday, taking the state's tally to 4,124, an official said.

10:19 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 3,03,639 while 96,06,111 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry. 10:16 a.m.

Single day rise of 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 333 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,00,55,560, death toll to 1,45,810: Government. 9:45 a.m. Six new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally rises to 4,881.

9: 44 a.m. Maharashtra: 403 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Thane.

9:12 a.m. Jharkhand reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,13,025.