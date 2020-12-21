Left Menu
EU agreed to pay 15.5 euros per dose for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine -document

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union has agreed to pay 15.5 euros ($18.90) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of 300 million doses, is slightly lower than the $19.50 per shot the United States agreed to pay for the first shipment of 100 million doses of the same vaccine, in line with what Reuters reported in November. The EU document dated Nov. 18 was circulated internally after the EU announced its supply deal with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Nov. 11.

Also Read: Merkel warns Germany needs tougher lockdown to get through winter

