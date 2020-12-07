Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel warns Germany needs tougher lockdown to get through winter

Daily infections are no longer rising as sharply as previously in Germany, Europe's largest economy, but they have stagnated at a high level and the highest single-day coronavirus death toll yet was reported last Wednesday. Markus Soeder, premier of the southern state of Bavaria, which has the nation's highest death toll, said he was certain regional and national leaders would agree tighter measures before Christmas.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:38 IST
Merkel warns Germany needs tougher lockdown to get through winter

German leaders came out on Monday in favour of stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a few days after the country posted its highest one-day death toll so far. Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues that existing lockdown measures - with bars and restaurants closed and shops admitting limited numbers - were too little to get the virus under control.

"The situation is getting very serious: these measures will not be enough to get us through the winter," participants said she had told a meeting of her conservative bloc's legislators. Daily infections are no longer rising as sharply as previously in Germany, Europe's largest economy, but they have stagnated at a high level and the highest single-day coronavirus death toll yet was reported last Wednesday.

Markus Soeder, premier of the southern state of Bavaria, which has the nation's highest death toll, said he was certain regional and national leaders would agree tighter measures before Christmas. They had previously agreed not to revisit lockdown rules before Jan. 10. Although vaccines that are expected to help contain the pandemic are on their way, available doses are limited, meaning that only certain groups, notably the very elderly, can expect to be inoculated during the winter, an expert panel ruled on Monday.

Meanwhile, some states are going further on their own initiative: Rhineland-Palatinate banned takeaway sales of mulled wine in a bid to discourage disease-spreading impromptu street parties. From Wednesday, Bavaria will allow people to leave home only for essential reasons, while evening curfews are planned for hotspots with the highest infection rates.

Data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Monday morning showed the number of confirmed cases rose by 12,332 in the past 24 hours to 1,183,655. The reported death toll rose 147 to 18,919 - still well below that of large European peers such as Spain, France and Italy. (Writing by Thomas Escritt and Caroline Copley Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ghana votes as candidates offer routes out of economic crisis

Ghanaians voted on Monday in what is expected to be a close race between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival John Mahama, who are offering competing plans to end an economic crisis. Eyes are on the West African powerhouse to see if...

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020